MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $58.50 Price Target at Citigroup

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $58.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

MGM stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

