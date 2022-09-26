Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.02 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.23.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

