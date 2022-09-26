Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $226.71 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.60.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

