NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $436.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

