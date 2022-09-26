NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

