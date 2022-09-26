NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

