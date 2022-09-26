DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 325.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

