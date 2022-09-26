NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 17,663 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $184.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

