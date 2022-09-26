NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 142 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI opened at $277.77 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.