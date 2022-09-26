East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.