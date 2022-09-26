Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

CMA stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

