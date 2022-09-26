NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Baidu by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

