Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

