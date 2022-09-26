NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 18,248 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock opened at $121.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

