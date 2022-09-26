NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

ALB opened at $269.45 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

