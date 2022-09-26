JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Profile

Shares of JD opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

