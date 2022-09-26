Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN opened at $77.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.77.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

