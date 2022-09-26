Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $82.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

