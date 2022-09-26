NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $815.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,876.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

