NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 151 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $697.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $626.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

