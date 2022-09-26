Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.84 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.