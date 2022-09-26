BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,725,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 53.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 6.5 %

WMB opened at $29.15 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

