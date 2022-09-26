BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IHI stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

