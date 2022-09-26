NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 345,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 151,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

