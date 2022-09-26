BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.54.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
