BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $29.36 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

