BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 173,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $339.63 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

