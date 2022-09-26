Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

