Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
