Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

