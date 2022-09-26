Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

