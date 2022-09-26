CherrySwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $648,930.00 (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. CherrySwap has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CherrySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CherrySwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070317 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap launched on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 289,110,324 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CherrySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CherrySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.