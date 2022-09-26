Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

