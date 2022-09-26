Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $3.07 on Monday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

