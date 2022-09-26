Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Varta Trading Down 42.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VARTY opened at 3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.65. Varta has a 1-year low of 3.80 and a 1-year high of 14.06.
About Varta
