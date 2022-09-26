Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VARTY opened at 3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.65. Varta has a 1-year low of 3.80 and a 1-year high of 14.06.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

