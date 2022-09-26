Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

SYIEY opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

