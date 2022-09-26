Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 71,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

