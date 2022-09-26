Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

About Diana Shipping

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

