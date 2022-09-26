Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.