RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered RPS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RPSGF opened at 2.49 on Monday. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.19 and a fifty-two week high of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.04.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.