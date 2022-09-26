Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
