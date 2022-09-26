Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.