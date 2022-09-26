Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price to $2.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Tellurian Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
