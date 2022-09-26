Piper Sandler Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $31.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

