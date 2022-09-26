Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.65. Celanese has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

