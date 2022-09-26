PPG Industries (PPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) in the last few weeks:

9/19/2022 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/6/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

