Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.