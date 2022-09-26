WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

