AurusDeFi Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.?”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

