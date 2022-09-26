FibSWAP DEx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,653.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010977 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070317 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,162,893 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
