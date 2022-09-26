Moon Nation Game Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070317 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Nation Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

