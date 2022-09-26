Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 548 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.62 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

